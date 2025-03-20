With hike in stipend, veterinary students call off indefinite stir

TIRUPATI: Students of the S.V. Veterinary University in Tirupati called off their 46-day-old strike on Thursday after the state government issued an order increasing their stipend by 50 per cent.



Students had gone on an indefinite strike demanding an increase in their stipend on par with that of medical students. To pursue their demand, they met multiple MLAs, ministers, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as well. While the government has not fully conceded their request, it issued a GO granting a 50 per cent increase in their existing stipend.

Although this increment falls short of their expectations, the SVU veterinary students decided to withdraw their protest after labour minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu assured them that a further review of the stipend structure would be conducted within three months.





While withdrawing their strike, they have warned that if the government fails to act on its promises, they would resume their agitation with greater intensity.

Student representatives formally conveyed their decision of withdrawing their strike to vice chancellor Dr. J.V. Ramana and principal Dr. Jagapati Ramayya.





The students’ demands included a monthly stipend of ₹25,000 with a 15 per cent annual increment, timely disbursement of funds, a clear timeline for revising the stipend, better facilities for interns at their respective centres, and recognition of Garividi Veterinary College by the Veterinary Council of India.

