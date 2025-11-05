With Frequent Leopard Sightings, Forest Fringes In Tirupati Being Monitored 24X7

TIRUPATI: The recent increase in sightings of leopards along fringes of forests on the outskirts of Tirupati has prompted the Forest department to increase its surveillance for the wild cat round the clock. Over the past few weeks, leopards have been spotted at several locations, including Srivari Mettu, Papavinasanam, Kalyani Dam, Mamandur and Chaitanyapuram. Within city limits, their presence has been confirmed near the S.V. University as well as the Veterinary, Agricultural and Vedic universities, apart from Alipiri-Zoo Park road, Jeevakona and Mangalam areas. To strengthen vigilance, the Forest department has deployed three dedicated monitoring teams. Two five-member units are monitoring the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths (one for day duty and another for night patrols). The third team is keeping a watch over the university campuses. Further, the department has begun clearing dense vegetation along the SVU boundary, Tirumala footpaths and forest edges, where leopards have been frequently sighted. Camera traps have been installed to record their movement and identify routes. Trained wildlife monitoring and rescue teams have been formed to respond quickly to any leopard. District Forest Officer (DFO) V. Saibaba told Deccan Chronicle that the situation is under control. But he asked residents, students and pilgrims to remain alert, especially those living closer to the forest areas. He said the focus is on preventing encounters, rather than capturing, as the leopards are not displaying aggressive behaviour. Saibaba maintained that the movement of leopards is largely due to food waste around hostels, canteens and residential colonies abutting the forests. “Leftover food dumped in the open attracts stray dogs. These, in turn, draw leopards from nearby forests. We are working with the civic body and the universities to manage waste better and cutting off this chain,” he said. Dispelling fears of leopards attacking humans, the DFO stressed that these wild cats are shy by nature and avoid human contact. “A leopard does not attack humans unless provoked or cornered. People should remain calm if they come across one. Do not shout, run or throw objects. Instead, move away slowly while facing the animal and inform the Forest department immediately,” he advised. However, recent incidents including the killing of a pet dog by a leopard at Bhupal Housing Colony near Mangalam, are continuing to raise concerns among residents, though forest officials maintain that the situation is under control. “There is no need for people living close to forest zones to be alarmed. But they must remain alert. Our teams are on the ground day and night to ensure the safety of both the public and the wildlife,” Saibaba underlined.