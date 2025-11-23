With Cyclone Senyar In Offing, Rain Forecast Over AP For Next Two Days

VISAKHAPATNAM: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that a cyclonic storm may form over south Andaman Sea between November 26 and November 27, with the well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea likely to intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on Monday, November 24.

Light-to-moderate rain or thundershowers are likely over a few places in Rayalaseema and one or two places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) during the next two days.

During the last 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Penagaluru in Annamayya district recorded the highest rainfall of 6 cm, followed by 5 cm in Atlur (YSR district), and 4 cm of rainfall each in Pullam Peta (Annamayya) and Kodur (YSR district).

As per the IMD, the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is moving west-northwest wards. From Monday, it is very likely to intensify into Cyclone Senyar during the subsequent 48 hours. Its probable track or likely highest intensity is not yet known.

The exact landfall point and timing will become clear only after it reaches the cyclonic intensity. Some weather models say that the system may head towards Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast.

In the interim, another low-pressure area is likely to form over Comorin and adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around Tuesday, November 25.