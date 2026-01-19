Winning Rooster in Gold Jewellery Paraded in Bhimavaram

Kakinada: Owners of a prized rooster paraded it in golden jewellery, including puligoru (golden tiger claw) through the streets in Durgapuram of Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

As per information, the rooster’s owner had readied it for the fight by feeding it cashews, almonds and other nutritious food to make it strong. It turned the prized fighter of Durgapuram during the recent cockfights organised as part of the Sankranti festival, killing five roosters in the process.

In all, the rooster’s owners bedecked it with jewellery made with 120 grams of gold, including the puligoru. A photo of the rooster with golden ornaments has also gone viral on social media.