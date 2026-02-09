Will Turn Amaravati as Most Liveable City in 3 Years: Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the greenfield capital city of Amaravati will be transformed into the "most liveable city" in the next three years. Addressing a review meeting comprising ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat, the chief minister observed that some people called Amaravati a "graveyard and a desert".

"Some people called Amaravati a graveyard and a desert, but we will turn it into the most liveable city in three years," Naidu said. Reflecting on various initiatives and schemes of the state government, the CM noted that awareness is being created among farmers to go for demand-driven crops.

The government is also taking measures to avert farmers' suicide, the TDP supremo said. According to Naidu, Rs 24,000 crore has been spent on irrigation until now, among other initiatives.