Will Say Goodbye to Non-performers: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam president and chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has warned “poorly-performing” leaders that they will not receive another chance and should be prepared to step down.

Naidu asked ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and constituency in-charges to perform well and declared that, if not, he would say goodbye to them.

With a view to enhancing the level of state governance, Naidu convened a meeting at the party’s central office on Sunday. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs have trooped in.

Naidu made it clear to them, “My target is the 2029 elections. If your performance is not good, I will say goodbye without any hesitation. We are on a countdown for the next elections. We are counting the years, months, days and hours.”

“This is not the time for us to undertake foreign trips on invitations from the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) or the American Telugu Association (ATA). If anyone goes to these meetings bunking the Suparipalana Tholi Aduguprogramme, we will say Tata to them,” Naidu declared.

“Are the graphs of public representatives increasing or decreasing? We are examining it. The first year of our rule is over and the second year has begun. Leaders should go to every nook and corner, meet people, for a month,” he said.

Naidu announced, “I will meet MLAs. I have already met four of them face to face. I will listen to what the MLAs say. If they make any good suggestions, I will implement them.”

“If I find anything wrong with the functioning of the MLAs, I will tell them that. I will give them time to correct that. I will make suggestions and recommendations on how to go about. I will be happy if they change. Otherwise, I will make a decision without any hesitation. This is not just for MLAs, this is applicable to all TD leaders.”

Naidu announced the launch of TD’s mass outreach programme ‘Suparipalana Tholi Adugu from July 2, aimed at sharing information with the public on the developmental achievements of the past year. He asked all legislators and leaders to participate in it.

The CM said the TD, Jana Sena and BJP were moving forward in close coordination all through the past one year.

The government, he said, has done many good things. All these should be informed to the people. “Meanwhile, conspiracies are being hatched by our opponents to trouble the state. This should also be explained to the people. Before the elections, Pawan Kalyan and I promised the people that we would take the destroyed state towards development. We have the responsibility to maintain the trust of the people who trusted us and supported us,” Naidu stressed.

“We also have the responsibility to explain to the people why we could not implement some of the promises yet.”

Naidu said, “We are conducting many surveys about the performance of MPs and MLAs and about our governance as a whole. Not just one survey. We are conducting surveys in various ways. We are finding out what is happening at the field level in real time. We are also finding out how our leaders are mixing with the people. Along with what we have done, it is also important how we treat people and activists.”

He added, “Those who work hard in these respects would get good positions.”