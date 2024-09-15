Will resign if RINL is not safeguarded: Palla Srinivas Rao

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said he would resign if he fails to safeguard the Visakha Steel Plant.



The TD state present, who visited the Kurmanannapalem relay hunger strike camp on Saturday along with Vizag MP Mathukumilli Sribharat, said his goal was to ensure protection of the RINL. The Gajuwaka MLA said he was prepared to resign and join the protestors if necessary.

Meanwhile, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who visited the Simhachalam Varaha Narasimha Swamy temple on Saturday, has targeted YSRC leader V. Vijayasai Reddy for his tweet against the TD leaders on RINL privatisation and asked why the then YSRC MP (Vijaya Sai Reddy) did not resign for VSP cause.

He said, "Vijayasai Reddy who has not raised questions in Parliament on the Visakha Steel Plant while in power and not made any sacrifices has no right to talk about the Visakha Steel Plant.”

The Bheemili MLA said, “I resigned as an MLA on the issue of the privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant while in the Opposition.”

He said the present Palla Srinivasa Rao and Sribarth were trying hard to safeguard the Visakha Steel plant.

He said, “After the coalition government came to power in the state, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has focused on Visakha Steel Plant. Consequently, Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the Visakhapatnam steel plant and announced that it would not be privatised.”



