Will Reach Out To Heads Of Top 100 Companies For P-4 Mission: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed implementation of the P4 initiative that aims at achieving the goal of zero poverty in Andhra Pradesh.

The review focused on the identification of Margadarsis and selection of Bangaru (golden) families. Out of 19,15,771 Bangaru families identified across the state under the P4 model, 87,395 families have so far been adopted by Margadarsis, officials said.

The CM’s review meeting on P-4 was attended by minister Payyavula Keshav and officials from the finance and planning departments.

Naidu said many people in society are interested in helping the poor. Hence the P4 platform to facilitate this. He stressed the need to focus more on connecting the guides with the Bangaru families. A dedicated call centre has been set up by the government to monitor P-4 programme on a daily basis.

The chief minister directed officials to establish systems that provide necessary information and guidance to those interested in becoming guides. He emphasized the need for surveys to assess the condition of families before and after their adoption as Bangaru families to evaluate the improvements in their living standards.

Naidu called for regular auditing of the programme’s implementation, quarterly reviews and timely feedback to guides on the impact of P4.

The chief minister proposed organising special programmes with industrialists, NRIs, celebrities and people from elite sections of society to explain the P4 concept and invite them to participate in the endeavour as Margadarsis.

Naidu said he would personally reach out to CEOs, COOs, CFOs, MDs and chairpersons of the top 100 companies to seek their participation. He also announced plans to virtually interact with well-heeled Telugus living in India and abroad to explain the importance and goals of the programme and invite them to become guides. He mooted the idea of appointing NRIs as P4 advisors and encouraging them to serve as guides.

The chief minister reviewed various logos designed to promote the Zero Poverty and P4 concept and said one logo would be selected soon.