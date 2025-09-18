Will Let Poor Celebrate Dussehra, Diwali, Sankranti On Grand Scale: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called GST reforms a game changer and said this would let all, especially the poor, celebrate Dasara, Diwali, and Sankranti on a grand scale.

In a first of its kind in the country, the AP assembly passed a resolution on Thursday, welcoming the latest GST reforms.

Naidu opined that the GST reforms would help achieve double-digit growth in the country. The GST reforms would boost the national economy to the extent of Rs 2 lakh crore. At the same time, the prices of essential commodities would come down due to the tax slab revamp, he said.

“The 5-tier GST reforms will remove complications in the tax structure and there will be no harassment of officials as these are framed more transparently. I would form a cabinet sub-committee and prepare an action plan to take the GST reforms and bring awareness among the people,” Naidu said.

He said that the GST reforms should be visualised and this opportunity should be utilised to achieve a 15 per cent growth rate in Andhra Pradesh. A GST awareness programme should be organised from Sept 22 to Oct 20 in the state, he said.

Explaining the benefits of GST reforms to members through a PowerPoint presentation, the CM said the cut in GST from 28 per cent to 12 per cent and from 18 per cent to 0 per cent on some essential commodities indicated the PM’s commitment to protect the interests of the common man.

Expressing concern over the absence of YSRC MLAs at the assembly session, the CM said that political parties should cooperate for the benefit of society. “MLAs should attend the assembly session as it represents the state’s 5 crore people. All the MLAs should spread awareness among the people on the benefits of GST reforms,” Naidu said.