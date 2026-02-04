Will Fight Jungle Raj: Jagan

Vijayawada: YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday warned the state’s alliance government against the prevailing “Jungle Raj” a worsening law-and-order situation, saying the YSRC would retaliate.

Speaking to the media after consoling the family of party leader Ambati Rambabu, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Naidu was distorting facts after “his bluff was called” in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case. With central laboratory reports “giving a clean chit”, the government was trying to divert public attention by appointing another committee to probe the matter, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Supreme Court-monitored CBI SIT chargesheet made no mention of animal fat being used in the laddu and it did not name the then TTD chairmen or any YSRC leader. Reports from NDDB and NDRI, he said, had exposed the “lies,” yet the government resorted to a misinformation campaign and use of provocative posters across the state, he said.

Calling it a conspiracy involving Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the former chief minister alleged that cases were foisted and attacks carried out on the houses of YSRC leaders, with the police remaining mute spectators.

“The false cases, including the one filed against Jogi Ramesh, and the attacks on Ambati Rambabu proved that a “Jungle Raj” continued in the state. He warned that all those responsible would face the consequences.