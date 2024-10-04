Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr. G. Srijana announced that all lapses identified on the first day of Dasara festivities have been addressed to expedite darshan for common devotees. Dr. Srijana conducted a thorough inspection of the queue lines and support systems in place for devotees. During her visit, she interacted with those waiting and inquired about the distribution of drinking water and hot milk for children. Following complaints from devotees about long wait times, she instructed authorities to take measures to speed up the darshan process, anticipating a larger turnout than usual on Friday.

Dr. Srijana also mentioned that, per Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's directives, the privilege darshans for VIPs and VVIPs have been limited to designated time slots. Arrangements are in place to transport them to Indrakeeladri from Punnami Ghat. Additionally, she spoke with devotees holding Rs 300 and Rs 500 tickets, most of whom reported a smooth experience. She inspected the Laddu Prasadam counters and urged festival officials to remain vigilant, ensuring that arrangements for common devotees meet high standards.