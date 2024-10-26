Will ensure no shortage of funds for BC welfare schemes: BC welfare minister

Vijayawada:BC welfare minister S. Savita assured that there would be no shortage of funds for welfare schemes aimed at the backward classes in the state. She reiterated the NDA state government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is firmly committed to the development and upliftment of marginalised communities.

Savita chaired a meeting with BC Welfare Department officials at her chamber in the secretariat, reviewing the progress and implementation of various welfare schemes for the backward classes. The meeting also covered the construction progress of BC and Kapu community bhavans, including community halls across the state.

During her address, Savita stated that the NDA alliance government in the state is devoted to the welfare and advancement of BC communities and reassured that all promises made to these communities during the 2024 elections would be fulfilled.

On this occasion, the BC Welfare Minister reviewed various welfare schemes for nomadic tribes in the BC-A category. She instructed officials to increase awareness of these schemes among beneficiaries and directed them to ensure adequate outreach.

Savita further announced that the government would establish DSC coaching centres and provide DSC coaching to BC community aspirants through BC study circles.