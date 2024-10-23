Will develop AP as a global drone hub: Ram Mohan Naidu

Vijayawada: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh will be developed as a Global Drone Hub. The central minister, who addressed the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 on Tuesday, expressed the hope that “the efforts of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help in improving the living standards of the people.”

He noted that the chief minister providing emergency services with the use of drones during the Vijayawada floods set a new trend. “Everyone in the country is looking towards Amaravati today due to the Amaravati Drone Summit-2024. The summit was earlier held in Delhi,” he said.

The central minister said that the number of airports increased from 74, ten years ago to more than 150. More than 200 airports will come up in the future. Airports and flights will be increased depending on need. He said the Centre eased drone regulations and the government is promoting drone start-ups and the role of youth in this connection.