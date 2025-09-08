Will Complete Medical Colleges Construction Under PPP Model: Dola

Nellore: Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the construction of medical colleges at Markapuram, Madanapalle, Pulivendula and Araku would be completed in the first phase.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the construction works of the Markapuram Medical College at Rayavaram on Monday, along with local MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy and TD leader Guduri Erixion Babu of Yerragondapalem, the minister said the YSRC had misled the public with false claims on medical colleges construction during its rule.

He criticised the YSRC government of “grandly announcing” medical colleges but abandoning their construction midway.

“In Markapuram, only 18.8 per cent of the construction was completed, but the YSRC shamelessly claimed 80 per cent progress. Not even a single building was fully completed under its rule.”

He said the coalition government has now resolved to complete these unfinished projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“Our government will complete the Markapuram Medical College and ensure that classes begin in the 2026–27 academic year,” the minister said.

He also accused former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the people of Prakasam district by inaugurating the Veligonda project before its completion.

“As promised in our election manifesto, we will establish Markapuram as a new district and complete Veligonda to make the region prosperous. The coalition government will honour the trust placed in it by the people,” Dr Veeranjaneya Swamy said.

He clarified that the Opposition was spreading false propaganda that the government intended to privatise medical education. “The NDA government has always encouraged medical and engineering colleges, creating opportunities for poor students to pursue higher education,” he said.