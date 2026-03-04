Wildlife Under Threat in Nallamala-Lankamala Forest Belt

Kurnool: Survival of wildlife in the ecologically significant Nallamala and Lankamala forest ranges is becoming increasingly difficult. There have been frequent deaths of deer and leopards, causing serious concern among forest officials and conservationists.

Incidents of poaching, electrocution, fires and stressed habitat stress are continuing to claim the lives of wild animal, despite the protective measures taken up by the Forest department.

According to recent departmental estimates, nearly 25–30 deer and up to 15 leopards have died across various forest divisions over the past one-and-a-half years. Officials admit that despite their enforcement measures, the number of wildlife deaths has not shown a significant decline.

Though there are strict laws prohibiting hunting of wild animals, poachers continue to set illegal traps inside the forest areas. Deer venturing into grasslands near forest fringes in Kadapa and Sri Sathya Sai districts are increasingly falling into these snares. Investigations reveal that poachers secretly sell venison through local networks.

In recent incidents, two leopards died in the Madakasira region last year, while another leopard got killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Penugonda national highway.

Summer water shortages and recurring forest fires have worsened conditions in the Lankamala, Seshachalam and Nallamala ranges. Forest officials observe that animals weakened by lack of water and food move towards forest edges, increasing the risk of accidents and conflict with humans.

In Prakasam district’s Veligonda and Dornala forest areas, farmers are installing illegal electric fencing to protect crops from wild boars. A forest officer from Kadapa district stated, “Even killing wild boars through electrocution is a punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act.” He pointed out such fencing ends up killing animals like deer and leopards. He underlined that the forest department is trying to continuously curb such illegal activities.

The forest officer said they are investigating the recent death of spotted deer. In this context, he mentioned that a number of deer deaths are occurring due to attacks by wild dogs.

