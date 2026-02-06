Wildlife Experts Suggest Steps To Drive Away Tigers Back Into Forests

Vijayawada: Wildlife experts have suggested a series of steps to drive the tigers back into forests in case they enter human habitations.

The steps include drum beat, bursting of firecrackers, arranging illumination and burning of chilly powder mixed with rice husk on 1:4 ratio in all vulnerable villages at the same time so that the tigers get scared and avoid entering human habitations, and would run back to the forests.”

The experts also suggested the setting up of high-rise temporary platforms at a height of 10 to 15 feet to monitor the movement of the tigers.

Nodal officer for the All India Tiger Estimate-2026 AP and the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam tiger reserve field director, B Vijay Kumar, said, “We successfully practised these steps when a pair of tigers strayed into Siddhapuram village of Atmakur mandal in erstwhile Kurnool district 10 years ago. After 45 days, the pair returned to their place of origin.”

He laid stress on a close vigil in the forests to ensure there’s no poaching of wildlife, as also ensuring availability of water, facilitating breeding of prey population and controlling the wild fires by using state-of-the-art technology. “These would help to keep a check on wild animals straying into human habitations, destroying crops and killing cattle.”