Wife, Two Others Arrested in Murder Case

Vijayawada:The police arrested three persons in a murder case, including the deceased’s wife and her paramour as also a quack who offered sleeping pills to the woman to kill her husband.

Guntur SP Vakul Zindal told the media on Monday that Siva Nagaraju was murdered by his wife Lakshmi Madhavi along with her paramour Gopi to continue their illicit relationship.



On January 18, Sivanagaraju was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Chiluvuru village of Duggirala mandal in Guntur district.



As per the police investigation, the woman and her paramour smothered the husband to death with a pillow after serving him biryani laced with sleeping pills.



“The deceased was hit on his chest with a rolling pin meant to make papads, causing three ribs on the chest to suffer fractures,” the police added.