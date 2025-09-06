Wife Kills Husband In Konaseema district

Kakinada: A woman, Venkata Ramana of Nadipudi village in Amalapuram Rural mandal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, killed her husband, Dommeti Rambabu (61), with an iron rod when he was sleeping on the bed in a drunken state on Thursday midnight. According to Amalapuram Rural Police, Rambabu was working as a squad officer in APSRTC in Kakinada Depot.

But he allegedly got an extramarital relationship with another woman at Kakinada, and he neglected his wife and children. He is about to be retired next year. The wife frequently asked her husband about his retirement money, as the couple have a daughter who will be married. But Rambabu did not give any answer to her and also harassed her.

The husband and wife frequently quarrelled with each other. On Thursday night also a fight broke out between them. In a fit of anger, the wife beat her husband with an iron rod, resulting in his instant death. Amalapuram rural police registered a case.



Man held, stolen valuables recovered



Vijayawada:A man was arrested and stolen property, including six laptops, 11 gms of gold and cash of `2 lakh, was seized from him.



Guntur SP Satish Kumar told the mediapersons in Guntur on Friday that Jangam Baji of Gorijavolu village in Nadendla mandal of Palnadu district was involved in 10 cases of thefts. His modus operandi was to identify parked cars with valuables left inside and to break open the window panes and lift them. He committed the crime under five police stations limits, including Nallapadu, Nagarampalem, Pedakakani, Old Guntur and Arundalpeta, in the past three months.



Two prisoners escape from jail

Visakhapatnam:Two remand prisoners escaped from the sub-jail at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district on Friday evening at around 4 PM. They were identified as Bezawada Ramu, who was jailed for his involvement in a theft case, and Nakka Ravikumar, a former Panchayat Secretary remanded for embezzling pension funds.

According to police, the incident occurred when both prisoners were in the jail mess area on cooking duties. Suddenly, one of them attacked the jail warden on the head with a hammer and snatched the gate keys. The second prisoner, pretending to intervene and catch the attacker, joined him in fleeing the premises. The authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the escapees.

Gold merchant found murdered



Visakhapatnam: The body of a gold merchant of Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district was found in a drain in Srikakulam on Friday morning. Two persons were taken into custody.

According to the Srikakulam police, Parvatiswara Gupta, who is a wholesale merchant of gold, went missing on August 26 after he left home in his car. When he failed to return even after four days, his brother Manmadha Rao lodged a complaint with the Narasannapeta police on August 30.

The police swung into action, and during the investigation, they came to the conclusion that Gupta’s driver, Santosh, and an automobile spare parts dealer might have murdered him and thrown the body in the drain.

The police launched a massive search for the two suspects in the district and elsewhere.

Injured Farmer Under Treatment After Bear Attack



Visakhapatnam: A farmer from Narayanapuram was attacked by a bear while he was returning from his coconut orchard. Eyewitnesses shifted him to Haripuram Hospital for treatment. The injured farmer is undergoing treatment and is said to be in stable condition.



The bear was spotted near the Narayanapuram village in Mandasa mandal, Srikakulam district, on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents. According to forest range officer M.K. Naidu, the animal was spotted by villagers heading to work in the nearby cashew orchards. Alarmed by the unexpected encounter, they shouted for help and rushed back to the village.