Wife Kills Husband in Guntur for Asking to Reduce TV Volume

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her husband with a knife for asking her to reduce the TV volume at their house in Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shaik Ahmed, a mechanic, married to Kranti eight months ago. The couple was residing in a house of Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation in Mangalagiri. As high volume of the TV was allegedly causing inconvenience to him, Ahmed asked Kranti to reduce the volume.

A heated argument took place between the couple over the issue and in a fit of rage, Ahmed manhandled her. Even as the argument between them continued, Kranti allegedly brought a knife being used to cut vegetables and attacked him.

As a result, Ahmed suffered severe stab wounds. On hearing his screams, local residents first rushed him to a private hospital in Mangalagiri and later to the Government Hospital in Vijayawada where doctors declared him brought dead.