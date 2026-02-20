 Top
Wife Kills Husband in Guntur for Asking to Reduce TV Volume

Andhra Pradesh
20 Feb 2026 11:18 AM IST

A heated argument took place between the couple over the issue and in a fit of rage, Ahmed manhandled her. Even as the argument between them continued, Kranti allegedly brought a knife being used to cut vegetables and attacked him

A woman allegedly killed her husband with a knife for refusing to reduce the TV volume at their house in Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her husband with a knife for asking her to reduce the TV volume at their house in Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shaik Ahmed, a mechanic, married to Kranti eight months ago. The couple was residing in a house of Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation in Mangalagiri. As high volume of the TV was allegedly causing inconvenience to him, Ahmed asked Kranti to reduce the volume.

A heated argument took place between the couple over the issue and in a fit of rage, Ahmed manhandled her. Even as the argument between them continued, Kranti allegedly brought a knife being used to cut vegetables and attacked him.

As a result, Ahmed suffered severe stab wounds. On hearing his screams, local residents first rushed him to a private hospital in Mangalagiri and later to the Government Hospital in Vijayawada where doctors declared him brought dead.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
