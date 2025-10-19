White Tiger Sameer, 19, Dies At Tirupati Zoo

TIRUPATI: A white tiger named Sameer at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati died on Sunday due to age-related ailments. The 19-year-old tiger had been under continuous medical observation for several months as his health declined with age.

According to zoo officials, Sameer had been suffering from ailments associated with old age and was receiving special care from the veterinary team. A post-mortem examination conducted by experts from the Pathology Department of SV Veterinary University confirmed that Sameer died due to hydronephrosis—a kidney-related condition—along with other complications arising from ageing.

Sameer was brought to the Tirupati zoo in 2011 from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, when he was five years old. Over the past 14 years, he became one of the most admired and loved animals in the park. As he aged, his mobility decreased, and the management stopped displaying him to visitors about a year ago to ensure his comfort.

Zoo officials said Sameer’s condition had worsened over the past three months. He had stopped taking solid food and was surviving on a liquid diet. In the last week, he completely stopped eating and became immobile. Despite round-the-clock care by veterinarians and animal keepers, he passed away early on Sunday.

The zoo management expressed deep sorrow over Sameer’s death and appreciated the efforts of the veterinary doctors and animal keepers who cared for him. Officials said Sameer would be fondly remembered by both zoo staff and visitors.