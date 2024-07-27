White Paper Will Reveal Wrongdoings of Jagan Govt: AP Minister

Vijayawada: Minister for revenue, registrations, and stamps Anagani Satya Prasad said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy gets shivers in his spine when he thinks of minister Lokesh's Red Book, as “he will be punished for his sins.”

Satya Prasad the seven white papers would reveal all the wrongdoings of the Jagan-led government. “Because we understood Jagan's fake campaign in the Viveka murder case, the Kodi Katti (chicken knife) case, and the Gulakarai (small chip stone) case, he was not even given the opposition leader status.”