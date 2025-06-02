WhatsApp Governance Falls Short On Major Issues

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh government's WhatsApp Governance 'Mana Mitra' has been useful only for getting certificates, submitting applications, paying taxes and bills. Major issues are getting delayed as they are beyond the jurisdiction of Sachivalayam offices.

Some complainants are struggling to even find the designated Sachivalayam office for their area. These complaints sent to the wrong offices remain unresolved and are finally sent to the Public Grievance Redressal System at the district-level which is under the charge of the collector.

The Puraseva app was recently renamed as Puramitra. Public grievances are sent on both platforms -- the WhatsApp governance number and Puramitra app. The state government introduced Mana Mitra this year with 161 services. The number of services was extended to 200; these include municipal and endowments grievance redressal, APSRTC, electricity biller, CM Relief Fund, water connections and property management, revenue services, NTR health services, AP Police Services, among others.

WhatsApp Governance is part of a broader strategy to integrate technology into public administration, aiming to make government services more accessible and efficient. However, the constraints have been laid bare.

“Requests for a new road, drain, or streetlight pole or others that require involvement of government or top officials cannot be solved easily, but they reflect on the site relating to a particular Sachivalayam office. Sometimes, officials simply endorse them to us for quick resolution, which needs attention by district officials, and it shows as pending with us,” rued a Sachivalayam employee.

Construction of a drain or a road need several approvals, estimates, tender invitations and bid finalisation. These are not in the scope of a Sachivalayam employee. It becomes a headache for junior staff to ensure quick resolution and they are often blamed as being negligent.

“I approached the Sachivalayam for a drain, but they are not responding to my requests. It shows their negligence. Whenever I ask them, they simply tell the civic body to respond on the issue,” said K. Maddileti from C. Camp area.

Sometimes, people encroach on roads and drains for constructions like steps, car entries, etc., but when Sachivalayam staff members visit the place based on a complaint, they simply tell the encroacher to remove the construction. "The Sachivalayams have limited funds and the civic body should take it up, or the property holder should do it, and these issues are creating complications," said a complainant.