West Godavari Tops AP In Providing Healthcare Services In State Hospitals

Vijayawada:West Godavari has topped among 26 districts in the state in providing government healthcare services, according to the Positive Public Perception survey conducted by the AP government through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand announced the results here on Saturday and appreciated district collector Chadalawada Nagarani for strengthening medical facilities in the district.



The IVRS survey gathered citizen feedback across four critical areas including doctor consultation, diagnosis facilities, free medicine supply and staff behaviour. In West Godavari, more than 70 per cent confirmed doctors examined and provided treatment, 65 per cent said that required blood tests were conducted, 72 per cent said they had received essential medicines free of cost and 75 per cent said that the medical staff were supportive.



The West Godavari collector attributed credit to the hard work of doctors, nurses and health staff.