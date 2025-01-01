West Godavari secures several awards for outstanding performance

Kakinada: West Godavari district has earned several awards for its performance in various sectors. The district was recognised for its efforts in Ayushman Bharat Digitalisation, with the medical and health department excelling in electronic health records digitisation. The Area Hospital at Tadepalligudem won the first prize of Rs. 10 lakh and the "Kayakalpa" award for sanitation and cleanliness.

The district received five awards from the state government, including recognition for the Area Hospital and three Best Primary Health Centres. Hybrid vegetable cultivation on 24 hectares under Krishi Vikas Yojana and Oil-Palm plantation on 84 hectares were also highlighted. The district animal husbandry department succeeded in producing the first country-made Ongole breed via IVF. West Godavari secured second place in good governance and fifth in evaluation. The Panchayat Department won the Swachh Lakshit Ekai Award in 2024. Roads under Panchayat Raj and R&B departments are being developed with significant funding.

District Joint Collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy, District Revenue Officer M. Venkateswarlu, and others were present.