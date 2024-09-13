West Godavari: Industrial Units Urged to Adhere to Safety Norms
Kakinada: West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Nagarani urged industrial units and factory managements to strictly adhere to safety norms and avoid industrial accidents. She announced that incentives amounting to `3.07 crore had been released to 34 industrial units to encourage entrepreneurs.
At an Industrial Promotion Meeting in Bhimavaram on Friday with industrialists and officials, she instructed the Department of Industries to grant permissions through the single-window scheme without delay. She also directed the Lead Bank Manager to expedite the processing of pending applications in various banks under the PMEGP scheme. Nagarani suggested that the Department of Industries organise a workshop to raise awareness of MSME programmes.
District Revenue Officer J. Uday Bhaskara Rao, District Industries Officer U. Mangapathi Rao, and other officials were present.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
