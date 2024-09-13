West Godavari: Industrial Units Urged to Adhere to Safety Norms

At an Industrial Promotion Meeting in Bhimavaram on Friday with industrialists and officials, she instructed the Department of Industries to grant permissions through the single-window scheme without delay. She also directed the Lead Bank Manager to expedite the processing of pending applications in various banks under the PMEGP scheme. Nagarani suggested that the Department of Industries organise a workshop to raise awareness of MSME programmes.

District Revenue Officer J. Uday Bhaskara Rao, District Industries Officer U. Mangapathi Rao, and other officials were present.