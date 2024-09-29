Weekly Offs Reinstated at Rythu Bazars in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The weekly off at Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam has been reinstated. Mayur Ashok, the joint collector and chairman of Rythu Bazaar, announced the specific closure days for the Rythu Bazaars in the city. The Rythu Bazar in MVP Colony Narasimhanagar will be closed on Wednesdays, while those in Kancharapalem and Seethammadhara will observe their weekly off on Tuesdays. The joint collector also confirmed that the remaining Rythu Bazaars will continue to operate as usual.

This decision follows a recent order from the Visakhapatnam district collectorate, which revoked the weekly off for four out of the 14 Rythu Bazars in the region. Unlike other Rythu Bazaars across the state, which are typically closed on designated days with transactions halted, this practice has been in place since the establishment of Rythu Bazaars in Andhra Pradesh.

In response to requests from some farmers to keep the Rythu Bazaar open 24/7, Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju approached the joint collector to advocate for this change. However, the majority of farmers opposed the idea, leading to the reinstatement of the weekly offs.

ACA leaders advocate for enhanced development and infrastructure

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath and secretary Sana Satish Babu reiterated their commitment to advancing cricket development in Andhra Pradesh during a general meeting convened by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



The BCCI invited presidents and secretaries from cricket associations nationwide to attend the inauguration of the new Centre of Excellence in Bangalore. During the event, the ACA President from Visakhapatnam praised the BCCI’s initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic cricket and called on its leaders to support the growth of cricket in Andhra Pradesh, including the construction of new stadiums.

Anakapalle police arrest 6 playing poker, seize Rs 32,000

Anakapalle police have intensified their crackdown on illegal activities, arresting six individuals involved in a poker game in a mango grove. Authorities seized Rs 32,000 in cash during the raid, part of a broader initiative targeting unsocial behaviours, including gambling, alcohol consumption, and road safety violations.



In total, 37 cases were registered against individuals consuming alcohol in public spaces, disrupting public peace. Additionally, 339 cases were filed against two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. Six people were also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

A total of 492 motor vehicle violations were recorded, leading to fines totalling Rs 1,39,585 through e-challans. The police also confiscated nine litres of liquor and filed six cases related to various illegal activities.

Plans to utilise solar energy in Parvathipuram Manyam district

The Parvathipuram Manyam district administration is planning to implement solar power under the PM Surya Ghar (Muft Bijli Yojana) initiative. The scheme allows for the installation of rooftop solar plants to significantly reduce households' monthly electricity consumption.



Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 February 2024, the scheme aims to provide free electricity to households across India. It offers subsidies covering up to 40% of the cost of installing solar panels on rooftops.

For households consuming up to 150 units of power, a capacity of 1 to 2 kW is supported, with subsidies ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000. Those consuming between 150 and 300 units are recommended a capacity of 2 to 3 kW, with subsidies ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 78,000. Households exceeding 300 units will need a capacity of over 3 kW and can receive subsidies up to Rs 78,000.

District collector A. Shyam Prasad remarked that “PM Surya Ghar is a beneficial scheme for the district.” He noted that it not only provides free electricity to households but also reduces costs for the government while promoting the use of renewable energy. He emphasised the scheme’s potential to decrease carbon emissions and mentioned plans to apply it to government institutions such as hostels, hospitals, schools, and offices. Additionally, households could sell surplus electricity generated from their solar panels.

Teachers play a vital role in producing better citizens: MLA Ganta

Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao highlighted the crucial role of teachers in shaping the nation's future during his speech at the AP Private Unaided School Management Association Teacher Awards programme, held at AU’s Dr YVS Murthy Auditorium. He emphasised that teachers possess the ability to nurture exemplary citizens, underscoring the significant impact of educational institutions on societal development.



Ganta also noted the current trend of parents enrolling their children in private schools, expecting high-quality education. He stressed the transformative potential of the student-teacher relationship. Further, Ganta stated that the student, teacher, book, and pen hold the power to change the world. He pointed out that the alliance government places the highest priority on the education sector. During his tenure as Education Minister from 2014 to 2019, Ganta mentioned spending ₹28,000 crores per year on education.