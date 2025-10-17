Weekly Health Checkup For Students In AP's Government Welfare Hostels

VIJAYAWADA: BC welfare minister S. Savita has said students at welfare hostels and MJP schools should be cared for “like own children”, with high standards in government-supervised safety and well-being for every pupil.

Chairing a Zoom conference with DBCWOs, ABCWOs, hostel wardens and school principals on Friday, Savita outlined a series of urgent directives aimed at avoiding a repeat of incidents like the Annaparru BC Hostel tragedy. She asked officials to conduct weekly health checkups for students through the nearest PHC doctors, especially as rainfall and shifting weather conditions heightened health risks.

Hostel premises and bathrooms must be properly maintained, with clean, safe drinking water and freshly cooked meals supplied at all times.

The minister warned of strict action against negligence in hostel management. She instructed the hostel and school coordinators to collaborate closely, visiting each facility daily and uploading geo-tagged inspection photos and reports to the department’s WhatsApp groups. Stagnant water and unsanitary conditions should not be seen around. Local bodies should undertake fogging for mosquito control in hostels and schools.

Referring to some recent incidents in welfare hostels, Savita stressed the need for better vigil by wardens. Immediate medical attention must be provided to students showing signs of illness, including their swift transfer to district hospitals, if warranted.

The minister also set an ambitious target of 100 per cent pass rate in the upcoming SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate examinations. She called for special attention and additional classes for academically weaker students, cultivating a culture of encouragement and camaraderie.

Top officials including BC welfare secretary Satyanarayana, director Mallikarjuna, MJPTBC secretary Madhavilatha and administrators from several districts were present.

Savita reiterated that the government’s top priority is ensuring a safe, supportive and inspiring environment for all BC Welfare and EWS students.