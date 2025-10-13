Week-Long GST Benefit Bazaars to Open in Godavari Districts From Today

Kakinada: District administrations of the erstwhile Godavari districts – Kakinada, Eluru, and East and West Godavari – are starting week-long Super GST Super Savings bazaars in their respective areas from Monday onwards. The bazaars will remain open till October 19.

Indicating this, West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Nagarani said the bazaar of the area will be at the Cosmopolitan Club in Bhimavaram. It will exhibit and sell goods of four categories, passing on the reduced GST to customers at sales between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Nagarani said local traders also sell their products at the venue, which will be inclusive of Diwali festival discounts, combo offers and bonanzas that the traders can plan. Even local manufacturers can sell their goods to the customers, including appliances, handicrafts, handlooms, textiles, readymade, books, stationery, agriculture equipment, interiors, furniture and even automobiles.

Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi said they will organise the “Helapuri Utsav” for the sales of goods in Eluru, along with cultural programmes to attract customers. Vetri Selvi said three customers who purchase the highest value of goods will be given free gifts.

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation will organise exhibition-cum-sales of goods with the support of self-help groups and local manufacturers at the Pushkar Ghat from 2 p.m. onwards. There will be a bike procession to let people know about the discounted sales.

Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan said their GST Super Saving sales will be organised at the Pydah Chalamayya Kalyana Mandapam. The products on sale, apart from regular goods, will include cement, sports equipment, solar panels, health / life insurance, medicines, farming equipment, pesticides and irrigation equipment.