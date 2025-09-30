We Will Resist Privatisation of Medical Colleges: Kakani

Nellore: Former minister and YSRC leader Dr Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Monday vowed to oppose the state government’s move to privatise the government medical colleges, calling it a betrayal of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of education and healthcare as fundamental rights.

As part of a statewide protest organised by the YSRC SC Cell, party leaders, activists and locals submitted a representation at Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at VRC Centre in Nellore city.

The programme saw participation from MLCs Parvatareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, Meriga Muralidhar, Nellore Rural in-charge Anam Vijayakumar Reddy, district SC Cell leaders and others.

Speaking at the event, Kakani alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was preparing to privatise the newly established medical colleges and hand them over to his “benamis” instead of completing them.

He noted that while Jagan Mohan Reddy, as chief minister, had brought 17 new medical colleges — five of which are already functional — Naidu had failed to add even a single medical seat during his earlier terms.

“Privatising these colleges will rob poor and marginalised students of opportunities to pursue medical education and deny the poor affordable healthcare,” Kakani said, adding that the YSRC would continue its fight until the government withdraws its decision.

SC leaders, party cadres and citizens have participated in the protest in large numbers, expressing strong opposition to the privatisation move.