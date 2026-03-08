We Will Not Let Down Telugu Film Directors, Says V N Aditya

Director V.N. Aditya was elected president of the Telugu Film Directors Association in elections held at Sarathi Studios on Sunday. Director V. Samudra was elected vice-president, P. V. Rao general secretary and Sai Rajesh treasurer of the association.

Cherukuri Balaji and Krishna Mohan were elected joint secretaries, while Raja Vanam Reddy and A. Suneel will serve as organising secretaries in the new committee. The executive committee includes Allah Baksh, Kolanu Sailesh and Sagar K. Chandra among others.

Speaking after the results, Sai Rajesh said their panel had secured a decisive mandate. “Out of 18 members, 15 won with a good majority. This massive success reflects the confidence directors placed in our eight-point agenda. We will implement every promise over the next two years,” he said.

He also referred to an earlier welfare initiative undertaken by the group. “We had raised around `1.45 crore to insure nearly 2,000 members of our union. The initiative worked well and we plan to make the insurance coverage permanent. Our mid-day meals scheme for members will also continue,” he added.

Association president-elect Aditya attributed the victory to the support of fellow directors. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga came to vote and wished us success. We also received support from senior directors like Boyapati Srinu and Anil Ravipudi, who trusted our manifesto and encouraged us. I consider this a victory for all Telugu directors who have given us the opportunity to serve them for the next two years. We will not let down the association under any circumstances,” he said.

Vice-president-elect Samudra said the panel had contested with a strong team. “Our young directors worked hard for this win and were actively involved. Sai Rajesh is like a son to our directors’ family and we are happy to present a practical manifesto which paid off,” he added.

The Andhra Pradesh Film Employees Federation extended support to the newly elected body and assured cooperation. Senior director Sana Yadi Reddy also announced a contribution of `2 crore towards construction of a dedicated building for the Telugu Film Directors’ Association.