WB-ADB Team Inspects Amaravati Capital Construction Region

Vijayawada:A joint team of the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's upcoming capital city, to review various measures for safeguarding the environment and social safety standards while implementing the ambitious project.

The visit commenced with an orientation programme at the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) office in Vijayawada. CRDA additional commissioner G. Suryasai Praveen Chand provided a comprehensive briefing to the WB-ADB team with regard to the state government’s commitment to environmental protection and public welfare.



He pointed out that there is no gender discrimination while the construction work is being undertaken. No child labour is being used. Further, he pointed to the various welfare programmes being implemented for local residents, including skill training initiatives and employment generation schemes.



The team’s senior social development specialist Bayana Venkata Rao spoke about the evaluation criteria in assessing the environmental and social aspects of the capital construction project, including plans related to resettlement and rehabilitation of the impacted communities.



Environmental Protection Operations adviser Damanjit Singh Minhas and senior environmental specialist Joseph discussed the environmental protection measures and safety protocols that contractors must adhere to while implementing various elements of the capital construction project.



Team member Jaya Sharma discussed sensitive issues, including confidentiality protocols to check sexual assaults and violence, along with support mechanisms for victims.

Following the orientation session, the joint team conducted field inspections of several key sites in the Amaravati capital region. Team members engaged with construction workers, inquiring about their living conditions and facilities that the contractors are providing to them.

The team underlined the establishment of a robust Grievance Redressal Management system on solving problems of farmers and residents in the area promptly while the capital project is implemented.