WB, ADB Inspect Environment Safeguards At Amaravati Projects

Vijayawada:Representatives of the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have expressed satisfaction over the measures being taken to safeguard the environment while taking up the infrastructure projects for development of the Amaravati Capital City.

During its two-day visit, which concluded on Friday, a delegation of the WB and ADB inspected the various environmental and social management (ESM) activities being undertaken.

Representatives of the Project Management Consultancy and Programme Management Consultancy briefed the delegation about labour welfare, safety measures at construction camps, and mechanisms adopted to prevent gender discrimination and child labour. The WB and ADB team members expressed their satisfaction, while making a few recommendations to strengthen the system further.

At the APCRDA office in Thullur, officials explained to the bank representatives how the land pooling schemes (LPS) have been successfully implemented. They also outlined the outcomes of social audits and consultations with the citizen advisory groups.



The delegation members reviewed the Grievance Redressal Mechanism established to address petitions from farmers and agricultural labourers affected by the development project.

Officials briefed them about how grievances are being addressed systematically.