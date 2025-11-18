Water Warrior of South, Rajasekhara Raju Podili, Wins National Award

Nellore: In a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh and the entire south zone, water conservation champion Rajasekhara Raju Podili, from Kobdaiah Palem in Kokkera mandal of Darsi constituency, has been honoured with the National Water Award 2024.

Hailed as the Best Individual among water conservationists in the southern states, Raju

was presented the honour at the hands of President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Through the construction of check-dams, farm ponds, recharge pits and water-harvesting structures, as well as sustained community participation, he helped restore groundwater, revive dried borewells, stabilise agriculture and strengthen rural livelihoods. His efforts have turned several drought-affected areas into models of water resilience.

Rajasekhara Raju, widely known as the Water Warrior of South India, has spent two decades campaigning for water security. His dedication to the cause got more intense over the past two years, when he travelled through villages, mobilising people and executing water conservation structures with remarkable precision and passion.

Raju’s work spanned 600 villages across seven districts in three states, directly benefiting nearly 2 lakh farmers. His mission is deeply personal.

Growing up witnessing the hardships of farmers during repeated droughts, he committed his life to protecting water the lifeline of rural India.

With support from government departments, NABARD, Panchayats and local communities, he transformed water conservation into a grassroots movement that continues to expand every year.

Not new to national recognition, Rajasekhara Raju received the Water Hero Award in 2020, marking the beginning of his emergence as an impactful water conservation leader. With the National Water Award 2024, his journey stands as a reminder that one individual’s determination can restore hope, revive ecosystems and transform thousands of lives, a citation said.