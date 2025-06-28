Water Supply Disrupted in Vizag as Workers Go on Strike

The outsourced workers are demanding immediate implementation of their revised wage structures. Further, they are upset with the three-month delay in payment of their salaries.





Efforts to negotiate on the demands of the staff between the GVMC Contract Workers’ Union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and GVMC mayor Peela Srinivas have failed to break the deadlock.

As a result, the striking workers have refused to resume their duties, leading to widespread disruption in water supply across the city.



Union leader P. Venkat Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that workers are staging sit-ins at the various pump houses and raising slogans for justice.

