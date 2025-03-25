Water shortage for Rabi crop in Konaseema

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
25 March 2025 9:06 PM IST

KAKINADA: Paddy fields in the tail-end areas of Konaseema district are facing severe water shortages, threatening nearly 1,500 acres of ayacut land. Despite the agriculture department submitting a report to the irrigation department highlighting the urgent need for water, no action has been taken yet.

Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar reviewed the second crop progress and instructed officials to take immediate steps to address the water crisis. He noted that 96 acres in Amalapuram mandal, 70 acres in Razole, 100 acres each in Uppalaguptam, Mamidikuduru, and Ambajipet mandals, and 80 acres in Allavaram mandal are severely affected.

The collector directed water resources department officials to prioritise these mandals and ensure equitable water distribution. He emphasised that water should reach every acre of the tail-end lands, and urged agriculture and revenue officials to coordinate efforts. He instructed them to facilitate irrigation through cross-bunds and deploy oil engines to push water into the affected fields.

Mahesh Kumar also stressed the need to continue water supply until April 15 and called for awareness campaigns to educate farmers on effective water management techniques.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
I am Vadrevu Srinivasa Prasada Rao, employed as a Sr.Reporter, based at Kakinada in Rajamahendravaram Bureau of Deccan Chronicle. My focus areas include feature stories, crime, and politics, cultural, environment, Irrigation, Sports and other General Stories coverage.

