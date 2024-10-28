Water sensor Diya’s light up Diwali celebrations

Visakhapatnam: This Diwali, innovative lighting options are taking centre stage as water sensor Diya’s become a trending alternative to traditional oil lamps. These modern Diya’s offer a unique way to illuminate homes during the festive season, capturing the interest of both vendors and customers alike.

Nimal Agarwal, a shop owner at Poorna Market, has noted a significant demand for these water sensor Diya’s. "These Diya’s are trending this year," he stated. "I sell them in packets, with 24 Diya’s per pack, priced between 150 to 300 rupees depending on size and design." This pricing makes them an accessible option for many families looking to enhance their Diwali decor without the hassle of oil and wicks. These will light up for at least 8-9 minutes he added.

The new water sensor Diya’s operate on a simple yet ingenious mechanism. Each unit contains an LED bulb, lithium cells, a transistor, and conductive probes that detect water presence. When water is added, especially with a pinch of salt, it creates a conductive path between the probes, illuminating the LED and creating a beautiful decorative effect.

However, traditional Diya sellers aren't feeling threatened by this new competition. Ramulu, a vendor at the Siripuram junction street market, continues to sell traditional clay Diya’s at Rs 30 per dozen. "I've started stocking these water sensor Diya’s too, purchasing them at Rs 15 per piece from wholesalers," she explains. "The sales are balanced , both types have their own customers."

The innovation comes at a time when traditional lighting options have become increasingly expensive. Raju, a local oil mill owner, reveals current prices, stating regular Diya oil costs Rs 200 per litre, while coconut oil is priced at Rs 260 per litre. For those preferring ghee, cow ghee costs Rs 620 per kg, and buffalo ghee at Rs 900 per kg.

The water sensor Diya’s presents an economical alternative for budget-conscious consumers. Instead of repeatedly purchasing oil or ghee these Diya’s need only water to function. The technology behind them is simple, while pure water itself is a poor conductor of electricity, adding a small amount of salt enhances its conductivity through ion dissociation, enabling the lighting mechanism to work effectively.