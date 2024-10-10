Water released from GNSS project to irrigate 15,000 acres in Kadapa district

Anantapur:Kadapa district collector Shivashankar Lotheti, alongside Kamalapuram MLA Putha Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, performed poojas on Wednesday to initiate the release of water from the Galeru Nagari Sujala Shravanthi (GNSS) project towards the Papagni at the 36th milestone in Kadapa district.

The Collector stated that approximately 15,000 acres will be irrigated using GNSS water. MLA Putha Krishna Chaitanya Reddy added that the dry lands in the Kamalapuram area will receive water for the Rabi season through both direct and indirect sources.