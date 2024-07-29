Water Receding in Chintur, 3,800 Families Still in Camps

Visakhapatnam:The water level in Godavari is receding and the danger signal 1 might be lifted any moment, ASR district collector Dinesh Kumar stated on Monday evening.

He said all roads would be opened on Tuesday, which would make it easier for the officials to disburse relief material. “Half of the victims in the relief camps went back to their houses and another 3,800 families remain in the camps.”



In all, 8,000 families had been shifted to the flood relief camps in Chintur sub-division since the heavy rains started on July 18. The total population affected was 83,314.



Some 212 houses were damaged as per the preliminary reports and a clear picture would emerge after the water recedes. No death was reported other than the sighting of a decomposed body.



The condition of livestock was yet to be ascertained. The collector said 130 villages were still marooned and the people there were waiting for the roads to open.



Rejecting complaints that the conditions in relief camps were bad, he said 8,000 litres of kerosene was provided by the oil company in Visakhapatnam for the purposes of lighting and cooking for the affected families. Some 8,000 rechargeable torches were supplied free to the stranded people.



“After water withdraws, sanitation would be the main priority. The Chintoor, VR Puram, Kunavaram and Yetapaka mandals need extensive cleaning to prevent waterborne diseases,’’ he said, adding that the medical camps would also continue.



Medical camps were conducted in all habitations and relief centres. An 11- member team of doctors were giving treatment to the affected people in all habitations. All 194 Anganwadi centres were functioning and running per-schools in relief centres.

Entire supplementary diet and take-home ration were released to all children and women in the affected regions, the collector said.

