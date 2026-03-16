Water Project Named ‘Amarajeevi Jaladhara’ as Mark of Respect to Sriramulu: Pawan

Vijayawada:Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday said the state government had named the multi-village water grid scheme being implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission as ‘Amarajeevi Jaladhara’ in honour of Potti Sriramulu.

He made the announcement while unveiling a statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister said the scheme was aimed at ensuring a supply of 55 litres of drinking water per person per day to people in rural areas. He said the scheme had been named Amarajeevi Jaladhara so that those who benefit from it would remember the sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu.

Pawan Kalyan said the government had already taken up five mega water grid projects under the programme in five districts at a cost of Rs 7,910 crore. He added that seven more projects would be launched soon at an estimated cost of Rs 9,355 crore.



