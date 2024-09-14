Water Level Falls in Godavari at Cotton Barrage

Vijayawada:The water level in the Godavari River is receding, recorded at 11.90 ft with a discharge of 10.07 lakh cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram on Friday at 10 pm.

Water resources authorities have indicated that, with the water level continuing to fall, they may withdraw the first warning in the next few hours. Similarly, at Bhadrachalam, the water level has also been decreasing, with a reading of 39.20 ft at 9 pm.