Water Level Falls in Godavari at Cotton Barrage

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
13 Sep 2024 6:39 PM GMT
The water level in the Godavari River is receding, recorded at 11.90 ft with a discharge of 10.07 lakh cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram on Friday at 10 pm.(Representational Image. DC File Photo)

Vijayawada:The water level in the Godavari River is receding, recorded at 11.90 ft with a discharge of 10.07 lakh cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram on Friday at 10 pm.

Water resources authorities have indicated that, with the water level continuing to fall, they may withdraw the first warning in the next few hours. Similarly, at Bhadrachalam, the water level has also been decreasing, with a reading of 39.20 ft at 9 pm.

