Andhra Pradesh: Water contamination in Kadapa claims one life, 20 fall sick

Kurnool: One person has died, and 20 others have fallen ill with symptoms of diarrhoea, causing panic in Khajipet mandal in Kadapa district on Thursday. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Bayanapalli Sunil, died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kadapa after battling the illness for two days. Currently, approximately 20 other villagers are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Proddutur and surrounding areas.



Upon receiving reports, district medical and health officer Dr Nagaraju visited Miduthuru with a medical team to assess the situation and provide immediate care to those affected. He has ordered round-the-clock medical services to be available in the village for the next week.

Over the past week, local people have reported inconsistent water quality from a borewell, experiencing periods of clean water interspersed with contamination. Despite bringing this issue to the attention of the authorities, no action has been taken until now. Dr Nagaraju confirmed that water samples from the affected borewell have been sent for testing, and a Rapid Response Team is conducting additional water quality assessments in the area. As a precautionary measure, people have been advised to boil and cool their drinking water for the next three months.

Dr Nagaraju also stressed the importance of vigilance among the public and medical personnel regarding seasonal diseases. He urged local officials, including RWS, panchayat raj, and MPDOs, to regularly test water sources within their jurisdictions and arrange alternative supplies if water is found unfit for consumption.

Dr Nagaraju said that there is an ample supply of medicines in the district, with district collector L. Siva Sankar actively monitoring the situation.