Water-Based Activity Opens as Part of Kakinada Beachfront Development

Kakinada: As part of the Kakinada beachfront development plan, Water Land – a fun and entertainment facility, opened within the premises of Shilparamam in the city on Sunday.

Shilparamam Society chairman Sujatha Reddy formally inaugurated the facility, where several water-based activities are available for visitors to enjoy themselves. The place will remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission will be on tickets.

The society plans to start a Wave Pool within the premises, wherein visitors can experience the intensity of sea waves.

Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan has been keen on developing the Kakinada Beach as part of the state government’s plans to develop tourism in the state. According to tourism officials, 5,000 to 7,000 people visit Kakinada Beach during the weekends and the number doubles during festivals. However, the natural beauty of the beach is getting spoiled because of visitors throwing garbage across the beach indiscriminately.

Shan Mohan has directed officials to clean the entire beach of garbage and arrange dustbins. He has instructed officials to ensure that not a single plastic cover lies on the beach without being picked up.

As part of the beachfront development, the collector is also planning to set up an Eat Street at the beach, which will also provide employment to locals. Kakinada Urban Development Authority has been tasked with developing the Eat Street on the beach.

Previously, Kakinada Beach had been developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore in a phased manner during 2009–2014 when Mega Star Chiranjeevi had been the union tourism minister. Subsequently, a glass bridge and stalls came up on the beach. In the latest instance, the water park within the Shilparamam is expected to attract many more footfalls.