Watched India-Pak T20 Match with My Expenses: Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh
18 Feb 2026 1:22 PM IST

Lokesh clarified that he went to Colombo in Sri Lanka to watch the recently held India Pakistan T20 match with his own expenses

Watched India-Pak T20 Match with My Expenses: Lokesh
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday clarified that he went to Colombo in Sri Lanka to watch the recently held India Pakistan T20 match with his own expenses.

He said this in response to false propaganda launched by the YSRCP alleging that he went to Sri Lanka with the money from the State government.

In a post on ‘X’, he said, “The flight ticket is mine! The match ticket is mine!” “I watched the match with my money and did not spend your money,” he said, tagging YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The fact check team of Andhra Pradesh government has also clarified there is no truth in the allegations leveled by the YSRCP and added that Lokesh watched the match with own expenses.


