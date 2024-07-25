Watch Video: Inebriated man plays with snake on road in Anantapur
Anantapur: The residents were shocked on Wednesday evening as an inebriated man was spotted playing with a snake in the middle of a busy road.
The youth was unaware of the danger both to himself and passing motorists.
The snake apparently was a cobra, a highly venomous snake.
Local people informed authorities, who arrived at the spot to secure the snake and apprehend the intoxicated individual.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
