Watch: Drunk man creates chaos in AP, performs stunts on electric wires

In a strange incident in Andhra Pradesh's Manyam district, a man, allegedly drunk created havoc after he climbed an electric pole and performed stunts on the wires.

According to local media reports, the man was identified as M. Singipuram from Palakonda mandal of the district. The tipsy man shocked the locals with his breath-taking stunts on the electric wires.

However, the quick thinking of the villagers saved his life. An eminent tragedy was averted as the residents, quick on their feet, turned off the transformer in time.

The video of the bizarre act is now viral on social media platforms.