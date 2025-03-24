Waste-derived graphene strengthens road, scientist seeks aid from govt

ANANTAPUR: Graphene is a revolutionary material composed of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. Often referred to as a ‘wonder material’, it possesses extraordinary properties, being 200 times stronger than steel, remarkably flexible, lightweight, and an exceptional conductor of both electricity and heat.

Dr Manjunath, a scientist from the Madakasira area and presently in Bengaluru, who also worked in Israel a few months ago, was on an exclusive project to prepare graphene, called ‘black diamond’ due to its value, but it can be extracted by using garbage waste. The material helps to keep the BT road for almost double the life simply by using garbage waste, which could control pollution on a large scale as the plastic in the garbage is used without any harmful act.

Since its discovery in 2004, the potential of graphene has been immense, promising to transform numerous industries and tackle significant societal challenges while fostering groundbreaking innovations. As the first two-dimensional material to be successfully isolated and studied, graphene occupies a prominent position in materials science and is frequently celebrated as the nanomaterial of the 21st 21stcentury. This remarkable substance is reshaping multiple sectors and offers substantial potential for societal advancement. Graphene has become a symbol of scientific innovation. Its potential spans industries such as renewable energy, nanoelectronics, medicine, automobiles, defence, aerospace, and nanotechnology.

Graphene is rapidly becoming a vital material in road construction due to its enhanced durability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. A recent trial in the United Kingdom involved resurfacing a section of the highway with graphene-enhanced asphalt, marking a significant step towards constructing strong and long-lasting roads. Beyond road applications, graphene is essential in nanotechnology, addressing global challenges like energy efficiency and health improvements. In energy storage and generation, graphene improves batteries and supercapacitors, allowing electric vehicles to achieve longer ranges and smartphones to charge in seconds. It enhances solar cell efficiency in renewable energy, making clean energy more accessible.

Additionally, graphene membranes offer sustainable solutions for water purification, providing clean drinking water to millions. In electronics, graphene enables the development of flexible devices and boosts internet speeds. Its use in tyre manufacturing improves performance, while in paint and coatings, it enhances the functionality and prevents fouling. Graphene also plays a role in transportation by reducing vehicle weight and improving fuel efficiency. Furthermore, graphene contributes to environmental sustainability through carbon capture technologies and air quality sensors. In medicine, it advances targeted drug delivery and disease detection with high sensitivity. Economically, initiatives like the EU’s Graphene Flagship are creating jobs and fostering innovation, with projections to generate over 80,000 jobs globally and contribute billions to the GDP by 2030. India's graphene market offers significant opportunities across various sectors, particularly in R&D, manufacturing, and energy applications. Investors who strategically engage with this emerging market could benefit from its rapid growth trajectory.

Graphene presents extraordinary potential, yet it faces key challenges such as mass production, high costs, quality assurance, and environmental concerns. Research led by Dr K. Manjunath and his team at the Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) in Bengaluru is making significant strides in synthesising graphene from municipal plastic waste using cutting-edge methodologies. This groundbreaking approach not only enhances sustainability but also generates economic opportunities by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and mining. By transforming waste plastic into valuable materials, it effectively minimises pollution and drives the transition to a circular economy. This innovative technique is set to revolutionise waste management while propelling advancements in the clean energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Revealing his interest in serving the native state, Dr Manjunath sought state government assistance in the project to have both rich quality roads and freedom from garbage pollution.