Warning issued as elephants spotted in Parvathipuram Manyam

Visakhapatnam: As many as 11 elephants were spotted in the forests of Parvathipuram Manyam and locals have been advised against entering these areas, district forest officer (DFO) G.A.P. Prasuna said on Saturday, adding that the revenue and police official are planning the enforcement of section 144 of CrPC for public safety.

The tuskers are divided in two groups. One group, comprising of seven elephants, was spotted in Dibagudivalasa village. The other group, consisting of four elephants, was found near Jamiguda village in the Bhamini mandal.

Even farmers in these areas have been asked to not go to their fields. Prasuna, said, "Village leaders, sarpanches, secretariat personnel, the police department and agencies assisting forest officials are tasked with creating awareness."

She acknowledged the challenges associated with controlling the movement of elephants. Prasuna expressed shock at some villagers offering food to these elephants, saying these animals are wild and unpredictable.

Prasuna also pointed out that these elephants have acclimatised climate in the area over the past five to six years