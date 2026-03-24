Ward Secretariat Staff Held for Taking ₹80,000 as Bribe

Visakhapatnam:Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary, Pyla Rajesh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a ₹80,000 bribe to process a property mutation.

The arrest followed a complaint by Dwarapureddy Akshay Ganesh of Sivajipalem, who alleged that the official sought money to update municipal records in his father’s name after a registered settlement deed.

According to ACB officials, the accused initially demanded ₹90,000—double the stated challan amount of ₹45,000—but later agreed to accept ₹80,000. Unwilling to pay, the complainant approached the ACB, which verified the allegations and laid a trap.

Rajesh was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at his office in Lalithanagar Secretariat, Akkayyapalem. Searches are being conducted at his residence and office.

Officials said further investigation is underway.