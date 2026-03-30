Ward Secretariat Employee Electrocuted in Anantapur

Anantapur: A ward secretariat employee died after being electrocuted while repairing an electricity line near First Road in Anantapur on Monday.

Sources said Vengamuni, an energy assistant at Kovvur Nagar Sachivalayam, came into contact with a high-tension (HT) live wire while attending repair work on Sunday night, suffering severe injuries.

Locals rushed him to the Government General Hospital, but he died on the way.

Sachivalayam Employees’ state secretary Lakshmi Narayana said Vengamuni is survived by his wife and two children, who live in Somnath Nagar. Three Town police registered a case, and the body was shifted for post-mortem.