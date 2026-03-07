War on Iran Hits Commercial LPG Supplies to Hotels in AP

KURNOOL: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the central government has issued guidelines prioritising domestic LPG supply over commercial usage.

In its March 6 order, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed oil companies to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG to household consumers, while restricting its supply for commercial and industrial purposes.

The ministry has issued the order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Petroleum Products (Production, Storage and Supply) Order, 1999. The idea is to prioritise and safeguard cooking gas availability for households in the country.

The centre has warned that strict action will be taken against violators of these directives.

The decision is expected to severely impact the hotel and hospitality sector in Andhra Pradesh, which largely depends on commercial LPG cylinders. There is uncertainty prevailing over future supplies as transport vehicles that carry commercial LPG are waiting for supplies.

There are nearly 5,000 medium and large hotels and another 20,000 small eateries across the state, which depend on commercial LPG for their daily operations. Hotel owners in several locations say they currently have stock sufficient only for two days.

“Lakhs of people directly and indirectly depend on the hotel and hospitality sector for their livelihood. Any disruption in the supply of commercial LPG will not only affect them but also those who depend on these eateries for their food,” said AP Hotel Industry Association general secretary S. Ramana.

He said their association will submit representations to district collectors during the grievance meetings scheduled on March 9, urging the government and oil companies to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to the hospitality sector.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India has appealed to union Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking uninterrupted LPG supply to hotels and restaurants.

* LPG Scenario in Andhra Pradesh

Category – Details

Total population – 5.30 crore

Domestic LPG connections – 1.47 crore

Commercial LPG connections – 7 lakh

Daily LPG consumption – 3,500 tonnes

Medium & large hotels – 5,000

Small hotels / eateries – 20,000

Highest commercial connections – Visakhapatnam (45,000)

Lowest commercial connections – ASR district (6,000)